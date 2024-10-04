Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Buys 162 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 102.9% in the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 926.7% in the 1st quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 154 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 16,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.50, for a total transaction of $3,091,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,546,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $285,278,881.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $162.85 on Friday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $93.11 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $147.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $158.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.82. The firm has a market cap of $263.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.69.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 5.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Susquehanna reissued a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.45.

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

