Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR) Shares Purchased by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:DFGR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,503 shares during the quarter. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF worth $968,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFGR. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 301.9% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 1,688,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,268,261 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC grew its position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 2,722,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,045,000 after buying an additional 758,384 shares in the last quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. JMG Financial Group Ltd. now owns 3,113,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,809,000 after purchasing an additional 526,660 shares in the last quarter. Simplicity Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth about $12,593,000. Finally, Elser Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,307,000.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF stock opened at $28.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 0.94. Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $21.10 and a 12-month high of $29.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.91.

Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Real Estate ETF (DFGR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in real estate equity. The fund is actively managed to hold a diversified selection of US and foreign companies whose principal activities are engaged in the broad real estate sector, while focusing on REITs.

