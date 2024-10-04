Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 11.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $26,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the second quarter valued at $26,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIG stock opened at $196.16 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.80 billion, a PE ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $149.67 and a 52-week high of $198.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $185.25.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

