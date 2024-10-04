Creative Planning Has $5.42 Million Stock Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Creative Planning cut its position in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 42,990 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,626 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Diageo were worth $5,420,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DEO. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Diageo in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 777.3% in the first quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Diageo in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 8.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Bank of America raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Diageo from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Diageo Trading Down 1.2 %

DEO opened at $137.61 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1-year low of $119.48 and a 1-year high of $161.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.49 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $130.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.79.

Diageo Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a $1.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.40%.

Diageo Profile

(Free Report)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavored malt beverages. It also provides Chinese, Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as flavored malt beverages, ready to drink, and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.