Creative Planning Purchases 4,561 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 8.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,613 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,825,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors raised its stake in Polaris by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,757,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,447,000 after purchasing an additional 160,918 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,902,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $590,924,000 after purchasing an additional 94,680 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Polaris during the first quarter valued at about $108,890,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 10.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 983,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,994,000 after purchasing an additional 96,194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Polaris by 311.6% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 387,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,307,000 after buying an additional 292,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Polaris alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Polaris from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Polaris from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America cut their price objective on Polaris from $86.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Polaris from $92.00 to $82.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded Polaris from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.18.

Polaris Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:PII opened at $81.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. Polaris Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $100.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.51.

Polaris (NYSE:PII – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by ($0.89). The business had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 26.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Polaris Inc. will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Polaris Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 3rd. Polaris’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

About Polaris

(Free Report)

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; and moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PII? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Polaris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polaris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.