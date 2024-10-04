Creative Planning Purchases 1,772 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Creative Planning grew its position in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 52,856 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $5,480,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ascent Group LLC grew its stake in Church & Dwight by 17.7% in the second quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 23,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,478,000 after acquiring an additional 3,591 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in Church & Dwight by 626.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC now owns 108,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,222,000 after purchasing an additional 93,340 shares in the last quarter. Scientech Research LLC acquired a new stake in Church & Dwight during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1,617.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,292,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,043,000 after buying an additional 1,217,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MBB Public Markets I LLC acquired a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,844,000. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Barry A. Bruno sold 59,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.37, for a total value of $5,895,423.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $429,179.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CHD shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Argus upped their price target on Church & Dwight from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of Church & Dwight from $110.00 to $101.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Church & Dwight from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.25.

Church & Dwight Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of CHD opened at $101.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.25 and a 52-week high of $110.31. The firm has a market cap of $24.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.17, a PEG ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.35 and its 200-day moving average is $104.18.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Church & Dwight had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.2838 per share. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.87%.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

