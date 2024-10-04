Creative Planning Has $5.51 Million Position in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Creative Planning lifted its stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) by 12.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,184 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,223 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned approximately 0.08% of ProShares Ultra QQQ worth $5,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $65,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the first quarter worth $105,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 36.5% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC bought a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter worth about $163,000.

ProShares Ultra QQQ Stock Performance

QLD opened at $98.02 on Friday. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a twelve month low of $53.72 and a twelve month high of $110.04. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $93.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.41. The firm has a market cap of $6.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 2.55.

About ProShares Ultra QQQ

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

