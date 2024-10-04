Creative Planning Has $5.51 Million Stock Position in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 4.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 50,503 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,497 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $5,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,471,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,702,515,000 after buying an additional 518,433 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $364,990,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,783,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,435,000 after acquiring an additional 135,158 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in J. M. Smucker by 14.4% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,526,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,403,000 after purchasing an additional 192,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,457,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,518,000 after purchasing an additional 327,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $117.28 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $116.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 16.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The J. M. Smucker Company has a fifty-two week low of $105.69 and a fifty-two week high of $134.62.

J. M. Smucker Increases Dividend

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 8.77%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. This is a boost from J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SJM. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $123.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Argus decreased their price target on shares of J. M. Smucker from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.25.

About J. M. Smucker

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Featured Articles

