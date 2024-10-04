Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE) Shares Sold by Creative Planning

Creative Planning reduced its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NASDAQ:QQQE – Free Report) by 5.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 61,576 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,280 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the second quarter valued at $55,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares during the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 11.1% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares stock opened at $89.27 on Friday. Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 52 week low of $70.18 and a 52 week high of $92.06. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.1602 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%.

The Direxion NASDAQ-100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (QQQE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ-100 Equally Weighted index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted version of the NASDAQ 100. QQQE was launched on Mar 21, 2012 and is managed by Direxion.

