Creative Planning Has $5.41 Million Holdings in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) by 12.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,927 shares of the online travel company’s stock after buying an additional 4,684 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $5,408,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ORG Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Expedia Group by 4,525.0% during the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 185 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 93.8% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 217 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 1st quarter worth $40,000. 90.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Expedia Group

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,829,740. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 28,019 shares of company stock worth $3,888,391. Insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXPE. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.73.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on EXPE

Expedia Group Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ EXPE opened at $146.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.48 and a 1 year high of $160.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.86.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 47.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expedia Group, Inc. will post 8.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expedia Group Profile

(Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.