Creative Planning Grows Position in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 40.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,218 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 90,781 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Infosys by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 21,580,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $401,826,000 after buying an additional 5,862,144 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Infosys by 67.9% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 7,601,073 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,532,000 after purchasing an additional 3,074,432 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Infosys by 106.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,839,764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $86,764,000 after purchasing an additional 2,491,403 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Infosys by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,234,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $97,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,648,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on INFY shares. Investec cut Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie raised shares of Infosys from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Infosys currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Price Performance

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $22.41 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.49, a PEG ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 0.99. Infosys Limited has a one year low of $16.04 and a one year high of $23.48. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.42 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.60.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 17.18% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Company Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

