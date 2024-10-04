Creative Planning Sells 14,919 Shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI – Free Report) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 59,833 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,919 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HCI Group were worth $5,515,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hood River Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of HCI Group by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 767,544 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $70,745,000 after purchasing an additional 45,668 shares in the last quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC grew its stake in HCI Group by 225.3% during the second quarter. Khrom Capital Management LLC now owns 587,204 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,123,000 after buying an additional 406,698 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 6.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 499,948 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,034,000 after buying an additional 31,234 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of HCI Group by 5.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 339,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,333,000 after acquiring an additional 17,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of HCI Group by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 186,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $16,261,000 after acquiring an additional 8,992 shares in the last quarter. 86.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

HCI opened at $113.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $97.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.65. HCI Group, Inc. has a one year low of $52.22 and a one year high of $121.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.13.

HCI Group ( NYSE:HCI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $206.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.67 million. HCI Group had a return on equity of 44.01% and a net margin of 21.63%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that HCI Group, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.41%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is 16.28%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on HCI shares. StockNews.com cut HCI Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on shares of HCI Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.25.

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, insurance management, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners, fire, flood, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants for properties, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

