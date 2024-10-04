Creative Planning Grows Position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)

Creative Planning raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Free Report) by 73.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 150,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,575 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.07% of Caesars Entertainment worth $5,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Caesars Entertainment by 26.9% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,505,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,190,000 after purchasing an additional 3,289,748 shares in the last quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP increased its position in Caesars Entertainment by 340.0% during the 1st quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 2,200,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700,000 shares during the period. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 35.4% during the 1st quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 5,799,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,651,000 after buying an additional 1,515,763 shares in the last quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,763,000. Finally, Capital World Investors boosted its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,024,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,826,000 after buying an additional 916,282 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Performance

Caesars Entertainment stock opened at $43.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.70. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.74 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.88. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.42 and a beta of 2.96.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Caesars Entertainment ( NASDAQ:CZR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Caesars Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 2.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna reissued a “negative” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Caesars Entertainment from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

About Caesars Entertainment

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company. The company owns, leases, or manages domestic properties in 18 states with slot machines, video lottery terminals and e-tables, and hotel rooms, as well as table games, including poker. It also operates and conducts retail and online sports wagering across 31 jurisdictions in North America and operates iGaming in five jurisdictions in North America; sports betting from our retail and online sportsbooks; and other games, such as keno.

