Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $1.01

Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a dividend of 1.01 per share on Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 5th.

Constellation Brands has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Constellation Brands has a dividend payout ratio of 26.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Constellation Brands to earn $15.09 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Constellation Brands stock opened at $243.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $253.64. Constellation Brands has a 12 month low of $227.50 and a 12 month high of $274.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.75.

Insider Transactions at Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 3rd. The company reported $3.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.46 by $0.11. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 23.72%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.91 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Constellation Brands will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Constellation Brands news, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 13,583 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $3,259,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,808,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kaneenat Kristann Carey sold 977 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.00, for a total value of $254,997.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,706 shares in the company, valued at approximately $706,266. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,414 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,922. 12.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STZ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Roth Mkm lowered their price objective on Constellation Brands from $303.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Constellation Brands from $320.00 to $307.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $309.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.88.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

