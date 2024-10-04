WAM Active Limited Plans Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:WAA)

WAM Active Limited (ASX:WAA – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Thursday, October 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 9th.
WAM Active Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 15.42, a quick ratio of 22.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.
About WAM Active
