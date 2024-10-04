Centrifuge Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $20.60 Million (CFG)

Centrifuge (CFG) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 4th. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000559 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a market cap of $20.60 million and $845,230.69 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Centrifuge has traded 13.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Centrifuge Profile

Centrifuge’s total supply is 553,671,220 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official message board is medium.com/centrifuge. Centrifuge’s official website is centrifuge.io.

Buying and Selling Centrifuge

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrifuge (CFG) is a cryptocurrency . Centrifuge has a current supply of 553,658,860 with 501,842,078 in circulation. The last known price of Centrifuge is 0.34165077 USD and is down -1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 33 active market(s) with $797,356.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://centrifuge.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrifuge directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrifuge should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Centrifuge using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

