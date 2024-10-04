LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.19

LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.19 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, December 31st. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 23rd.

LTC Properties has a payout ratio of 121.9% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect LTC Properties to earn $2.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.28 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 84.4%.

LTC Properties Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $35.94 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.42 and its 200 day moving average is $34.67. LTC Properties has a 1 year low of $30.30 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 11.29 and a quick ratio of 11.29. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72 and a beta of 0.91.

Insider Transactions at LTC Properties

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.22). LTC Properties had a net margin of 46.78% and a return on equity of 10.22%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.47 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that LTC Properties will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total value of $182,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director David L. Gruber acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $35.75 per share, for a total transaction of $214,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,229. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Triche sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.45, for a total transaction of $182,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 34,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,258,326.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LTC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up from $36.00) on shares of LTC Properties in a research report on Tuesday. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Friday, September 20th.

LTC Properties Company Profile

LTC is a real estate investment trust (REIT) investing in seniors housing and health care properties primarily through sale-leasebacks, mortgage financing, joint-ventures and structured finance solutions including preferred equity and mezzanine lending. LTC's investment portfolio includes 201 properties in 26 states with 29 operating partners.

