United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS) Declares $0.01 Interim Dividend

United Overseas Australia Ltd (ASX:UOS – Get Free Report) announced a interim dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.005 per share on Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.

United Overseas Australia Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.68, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 3.56.

United Overseas Australia Company Profile

United Overseas Australia Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and resale of land and buildings in Malaysia, Singapore, Vietnam, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Investment, Land Development and Resale, and Others. The Investment segment holds various investment properties.

