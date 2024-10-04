Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN) Plans $0.12 Final Dividend

Harvey Norman Holdings Limited (ASX:HVN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a dividend of 0.12 per share on Tuesday, November 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
Harvey Norman Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.25.
About Harvey Norman
