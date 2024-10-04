Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN) Announces Final Dividend of $0.04

Perenti Limited (ASX:PRN – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.04 per share on Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 7th. This is a boost from Perenti’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

Perenti Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.92, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Get Perenti alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Andrea Sutton acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of A$0.99 ($0.68) per share, for a total transaction of A$59,100.00 ($40,758.62). 17.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Perenti

Perenti Limited operates as a mining services company worldwide. It operates through Contract Mining Surface, Contract Mining Underground, and Mining Services and idoba segments. The company offers mining services, including drilling and blasting, in-pit grade control, exploration drilling, and earthmoving services, as well as underground mining and diamond drilling services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Perenti Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perenti and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.