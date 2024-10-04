Proton Motor Power Systems (LON:PPS) Stock Price Up 17.5% – Still a Buy?

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc (LON:PPS – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 17.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 0.77 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.76 ($0.01). Approximately 112,909 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 78% from the average daily volume of 522,480 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.65 ($0.01).

Proton Motor Power Systems Stock Up 17.5 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 1.12 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1.94. The stock has a market capitalization of £12.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -65.00 and a beta of 1.36.

Proton Motor Power Systems Company Profile

Proton Motor Power Systems Plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and tests fuel cells and fuel cell hybrid systems, and related technical components in the United Kingdom, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers solutions for renewable energy storage systems based on hydrogen.

