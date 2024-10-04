Cadence Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.03 (ASX:CDM)

Cadence Capital Limited (ASX:CDM – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of 0.03 per share on Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 14th.
Cadence Capital Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.72, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 2.28.
Cadence Capital Company Profile
