CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Declares $0.50 Quarterly Dividend

CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th.

CF Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 10.1% annually over the last three years. CF Industries has a payout ratio of 33.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect CF Industries to earn $5.58 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.8%.

CF Industries Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:CF opened at $89.29 on Friday. CF Industries has a 12-month low of $69.13 and a 12-month high of $89.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.83, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.05. The company has a current ratio of 4.70, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. CF Industries had a net margin of 17.87% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The business’s revenue was down 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that CF Industries will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 26th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Barclays raised shares of CF Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.73.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

