Bank OZK Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.29 (NASDAQ:OZKAP)

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZKAP – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.2891 per share on Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 1st.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of OZKAP stock opened at $18.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.82. Bank OZK has a 1-year low of $14.37 and a 1-year high of $18.78.

About Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

