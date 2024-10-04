PayPal USD Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $694.74 Million (PYUSD)

PayPal USD (PYUSD) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. One PayPal USD token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001628 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, PayPal USD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar. PayPal USD has a total market capitalization of $694.74 million and approximately $14.11 million worth of PayPal USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000061 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $153.98 or 0.00250733 BTC.

About PayPal USD

PayPal USD’s total supply is 694,958,196 tokens. The official website for PayPal USD is www.paypal.com/pyusd. PayPal USD’s official Twitter account is @paypal.

PayPal USD Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PayPal USD (PYUSD) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. PayPal USD has a current supply of 694,957,896.993213. The last known price of PayPal USD is 0.99980986 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $19,346,337.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paypal.com/pyusd.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PayPal USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PayPal USD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PayPal USD using one of the exchanges listed above.

