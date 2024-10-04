Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.55 Per Share

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited (ASX:SOL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Thursday, October 3rd, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share on Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 14th. This is a positive change from Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited’s previous final dividend of $0.51.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01.

Insider Activity at Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited

In related news, insider Bruce MacDiarmid purchased 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$34.98 ($24.12) per share, with a total value of A$97,944.00 ($67,547.59). 35.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited Company Profile

Washington H. Soul Pattinson and Company Limited, an investment company, engages in investing various industries and asset classes in Australia. It operates through Strategic Portfolio, Large Caps Portfolio, Emerging Companies Portfolio, Private Equity Portfolio, Structured Yield Portfolio, and Property Portfolio segments.

