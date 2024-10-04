Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP) Shares Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 134,284 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,654 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of Private Client Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.31% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $3,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 33,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 8,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BCS Wealth Management grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 22,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ BSJP opened at $23.15 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.16 and a 1-year high of $23.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.122 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.32%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 23rd.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. BSJP was launched on Sep 27, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2025 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.