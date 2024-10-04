Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP) Shares Purchased by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC grew its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCP – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,579 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,194 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Private Client Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Private Client Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCP. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,128,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,868,000 after purchasing an additional 340,669 shares during the period. SMI Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5,068.4% during the 2nd quarter. SMI Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,592,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,178,000 after acquiring an additional 2,542,635 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,532,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,738,000 after buying an additional 104,667 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 57.8% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,044,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,807,000 after buying an additional 748,626 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,861,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,069,000 after buying an additional 99,197 shares during the period.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BSCP opened at $20.65 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.08 and a fifty-two week high of $20.71. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.51.

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd.

The Invesco Bulletshares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2025. The fund will unwind in December 2025 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

