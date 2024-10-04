Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM) Stock Position Cut by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (BATS:NUEM – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,051,220 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,082 shares during the quarter. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises about 4.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.11% of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF worth $32,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Creative Planning grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 55,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,582,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Pioneer Wealth Management Group grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Pioneer Wealth Management Group now owns 35,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $978,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.9% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 44,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 1,238 shares in the last quarter.

Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of BATS:NUEM opened at $31.47 on Friday. Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.87 and a fifty-two week high of $31.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.54. The stock has a market cap of $298.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.92.

About Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF

The Nuveen ESG Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NUEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG Emerging Markets index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap emerging-market stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The index is optimized for market-like risk and return characteristics.

