Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT) Shares Sold by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAT – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,189,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,260 shares during the quarter. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF accounts for 9.9% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF were worth $66,181,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DFAT. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. WealthShield Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF by 134.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $109,000.

Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA DFAT opened at $54.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.12. Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF has a 52 week low of $42.53 and a 52 week high of $58.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.27.

About Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Targeted Value ETF (DFAT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund is an active, tax-managed fund that seeks to provide long-term capital appreciation from a portfolio of US mid- and small-cap value stocks. DFAT was launched on Dec 11, 1998 and is managed by Dimensional.

