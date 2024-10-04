Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI) Stock Holdings Raised by Abacus Wealth Partners LLC

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSI – Free Report) by 7.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 497,482 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,283 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF makes up 2.7% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF were worth $17,778,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFSI. Apella Capital LLC grew its holdings in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 19.5% in the third quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 102,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,599,000 after purchasing an additional 16,665 shares during the period. Meritas Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the third quarter worth $320,000. Garde Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 56,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after purchasing an additional 7,383 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RW Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. RW Investment Management LLC now owns 89,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,955,000 after purchasing an additional 5,377 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA DFSI opened at $35.04 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $441.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $34.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $33.78. Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $27.07 and a 52-week high of $36.20.

Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of non-US developed market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

