Private Client Services LLC Purchases New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG)

Private Client Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (BATS:PAUG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,427,000. Private Client Services LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the first quarter valued at $104,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August in the fourth quarter worth about $192,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $211,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August during the second quarter worth approximately $280,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August by 21.5% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August Stock Down 0.2 %

PAUG stock opened at $37.62 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.07 and a 200 day moving average of $36.25. The company has a market cap of $752.40 million, a PE ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 0.61.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – August (PAUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PAUG was launched on Aug 1, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

