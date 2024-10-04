Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSE – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 452,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,502 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF comprises about 2.4% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned 5.88% of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF worth $16,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $342,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Syverson Strege & Co purchased a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $333,000. Apella Capital LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 180.6% in the first quarter. Apella Capital LLC now owns 25,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $824,000 after buying an additional 16,178 shares during the period. Finally, Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF by 3.3% during the first quarter. Henrickson Nauta Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 10,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter.

DFSE opened at $35.78 on Friday. Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF has a 52-week low of $28.07 and a 52-week high of $36.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.36. The company has a market cap of $275.51 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.87.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Sustainability Core 1 ETF (DFSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that aims to invest in a portfolio of emerging market equities across all market-caps with perceived high profitability and positive sustainability characteristics.

