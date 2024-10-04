Abacus Wealth Partners LLC Has $24.92 Million Stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV)

Abacus Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report) by 9.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 857,553 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 71,291 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 3.7% of Abacus Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC owned about 1.28% of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF worth $24,920,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 289,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,476,000 after purchasing an additional 58,773 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $185,000. Keyes Stange & Wooten Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,759,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 88,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,290,000 after acquiring an additional 28,789 shares during the last quarter.

Get Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of DISV opened at $28.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.64.

Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (DISV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets, excluding the US. Stock selection is based on value characteristics and weighted by market capitalization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DISV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF (BATS:DISV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Small Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.