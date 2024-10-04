Private Client Services LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Private Client Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Free Report) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Slocum Gordon & Co LLP bought a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000.

Get iShares National Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares National Muni Bond ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB opened at $108.49 on Friday. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $100.78 and a one year high of $108.82. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.20.

About iShares National Muni Bond ETF

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares National Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.