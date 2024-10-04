First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY) Shares Bought by Private Client Services LLC

Private Client Services LLC increased its position in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NASDAQ:NFTY – Free Report) by 14.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,152 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,114 shares during the quarter. Private Client Services LLC’s holdings in First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF were worth $1,112,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3,416.7% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 5,125 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 6,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pine Valley Investments Ltd Liability Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF during the second quarter worth $402,000.

Shares of NASDAQ NFTY opened at $63.19 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.89. The company has a market cap of $284.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $46.60 and a 12 month high of $65.90.

The First Trust India NIFTY 50 Equal Weight ETF (NFTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NIFTY 50 Equal Weight index. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of the 50 largest and most liquid Indian equity securities. NFTY was launched on Feb 14, 2012 and is managed by First Trust.

