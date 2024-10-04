Brokers Set Expectations for Equity Bancshares, Inc.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:EQBK)

Equity Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQBK – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Equity Bancshares in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 3rd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now forecasts that the bank will earn $3.90 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $3.95. The consensus estimate for Equity Bancshares’ current full-year earnings is $4.01 per share.

Equity Bancshares (NASDAQ:EQBK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The bank reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.07. Equity Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.43% and a net margin of 3.75%. The firm had revenue of $55.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.56 million.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on Equity Bancshares from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equity Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Equity Bancshares Stock Performance

EQBK opened at $39.04 on Friday. Equity Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $42.64. The stock has a market cap of $595.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.07 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $36.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Equity Bancshares Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Equity Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Equity Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $38.77 per share, with a total value of $56,875.59. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Brad S. Elliott sold 24,801 shares of Equity Bancshares stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.64, for a total value of $1,007,912.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,616 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,161,674.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Leon Borck purchased 1,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.77 per share, for a total transaction of $56,875.59. Following the purchase, the director now owns 11,941 shares in the company, valued at approximately $462,952.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 33,101 shares of company stock valued at $1,351,925. Insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Equity Bancshares

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 19,240 shares of the bank’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. ELCO Management Co. LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the bank’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Equity Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $42,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,052 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Equity Bancshares by 97.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 7,190 shares of the bank’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.80% of the company’s stock.

About Equity Bancshares

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of banking, mortgage banking, and financial services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment and aircraft financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loan products.

