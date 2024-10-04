Zacks Research Brokers Lift Earnings Estimates for Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Amarin Co. plc (NASDAQ:AMRN – Free Report) – Analysts at Zacks Research lifted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for Amarin in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 1st. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($0.19) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.20). The consensus estimate for Amarin’s current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on AMRN. StockNews.com cut Amarin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Amarin in a report on Tuesday, June 18th.

AMRN opened at $0.59 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $243.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 1.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.77. Amarin has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $1.37.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRN. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 74.4% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,482,540 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 632,497 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 104.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 932,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 476,996 shares during the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amarin by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 860,613 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 334,969 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of Amarin by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 808,159 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $720,000 after acquiring an additional 68,000 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amarin in the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Aaron Berg bought 160,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $102,400.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 805,380 shares in the company, valued at $515,443.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Amarin Corporation plc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States, European countries, Canada, Lebanon, and the United Arab Emirates. The company offers VASCEPA, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid product, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia.

