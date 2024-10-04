Powerfleet, Inc. Expected to Earn Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share (NASDAQ:AIOT)

Powerfleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIOT – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair boosted their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Powerfleet in a report released on Thursday, October 3rd. William Blair analyst D. Becker now expects that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Powerfleet’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Powerfleet’s Q3 2026 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Get Powerfleet alerts:

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Powerfleet in a research note on Thursday.

Powerfleet Stock Performance

AIOT stock opened at $4.98 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.77. Powerfleet has a fifty-two week low of $1.64 and a fifty-two week high of $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $534.60 million, a P/E ratio of -16.06 and a beta of 1.68.

Powerfleet (NASDAQ:AIOT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.13). Powerfleet had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 6.61%. The business had revenue of $75.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.13 million.

Powerfleet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PowerFleet, Inc provides wireless Internet-of-Things asset management solutions in the United States, Israel, and internationally. The company offers real-time intelligence for organizations to capture IoT data from various types of assets with devices and sensors to increase efficiencies, and improve safety and security, as well as increase their profitability in easy-to-understand reports, dashboards, and real-time alerts; and application programming interfaces for additional integrations and development to boost other enterprise management systems and third-party applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Powerfleet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Powerfleet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.