Q3 2024 Earnings Estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a report issued on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Research analyst N. Choudhury now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.46 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. The consensus estimate for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ current full-year earnings is $2.04 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q4 2024 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.49 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.16 EPS.

Get Magnolia Oil & Gas alerts:

MGY has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho dropped their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.27.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Up 4.2 %

Shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $26.25 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $19.16 and a 52-week high of $27.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.33. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.00.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $336.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $340.72 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 21.18% and a net margin of 29.44%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th were given a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

Insider Transactions at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $181,020,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,099,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $54,290,561.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Magnolia Oil & Gas

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 37.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 521,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,387,000 after acquiring an additional 141,046 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp bought a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at $4,207,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,757,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,654,000 after buying an additional 2,956,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 3,679,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,331,000 after buying an additional 77,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings area in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magnolia Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.