Cronos (CRO) Price Down 8.4% This Week

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on October 4th. During the last seven days, Cronos has traded down 8.4% against the US dollar. Cronos has a total market cap of $2.12 billion and $5.91 million worth of Cronos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cronos coin can now be purchased for about $0.0796 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.50 or 0.00041519 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.68 or 0.00007625 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.16 or 0.00013279 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0522 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007295 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004015 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Cronos Profile

Cronos (CRO) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 14th, 2019. Cronos’ total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 26,571,560,696 coins. The official message board for Cronos is blog.crypto.com. The official website for Cronos is cronos.org. Cronos’ official Twitter account is @cronos_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Cronos is https://reddit.com/r/crypto_com and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Cronos

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto.com is a cryptocurrency payment and investment platform that offers users a wide range of financial services, such as buying, selling, and storing cryptocurrencies, a mobile app, an exchange for trading cryptocurrencies, a wallet for storing digital assets, and a Visa card for spending cryptocurrencies. It also has its own EVM called CronosScan, and its native token is Cronos (CRO). Crypto.com was founded in Hong Kong in 2016 by Bobby Bao, Gary Or, Kris Marszalek, and Rafael Melo, and was renamed in 2018 after the purchase of the domain owned by Matt Blaze.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cronos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cronos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Cronos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

