Creative Planning Grows Stock Holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Creative Planning lifted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,938 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,718 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $5,727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Best Buy by 17.0% during the second quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,377,763 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $284,712,000 after purchasing an additional 490,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 8.3% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,055,743 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $257,569,000 after purchasing an additional 235,478 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Best Buy by 55.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,863,291 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $241,347,000 after buying an additional 1,024,824 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $121,325,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Best Buy by 55.4% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,379,195 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $116,252,000 after buying an additional 491,781 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

BBY opened at $98.19 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 1.01. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a one year low of $62.30 and a one year high of $103.71. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $92.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.84.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $9.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.23 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 47.19% and a net margin of 2.96%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 19th will be given a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 19th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is currently 65.85%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Best Buy from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. StockNews.com raised Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Best Buy from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.41.

In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Jason J. Bonfig sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.02, for a total transaction of $290,570.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,210,276.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze sold 691,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.46, for a total transaction of $61,154,874.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 14,911,525 shares in the company, valued at $1,319,073,501.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,383,370 shares of company stock worth $122,233,276. 0.59% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

