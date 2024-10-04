Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW) Stake Lessened by Creative Planning

Creative Planning cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (BATS:GSEW – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,903 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.80% of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF worth $5,550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 74.1% in the 1st quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Asio Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 12,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $875,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 871.3% during the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF stock opened at $76.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $743.70 million, a P/E ratio of 21.36 and a beta of 0.93. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.46.

The Goldman Sachs Equal Weight U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (GSEW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of US large-cap stocks. GSEW was launched on Sep 12, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

