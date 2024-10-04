iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA) Shares Acquired by Creative Planning

Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (NYSEARCA:SUSA – Free Report) by 31.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 50,206 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,040 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF were worth $5,642,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SUSA. Aprio Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,860,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY raised its position in iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 31,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter.

SUSA stock opened at $118.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.35 and a beta of 1.02. iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF has a 12 month low of $85.04 and a 12 month high of $120.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.81.

The iShares MSCI USA ESG Select ETF (SUSA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Select index. The fund tracks an index of US companies with high environmental, social and governance (ESG) factor scores as calculated by MSCI. SUSA was launched on Jan 24, 2005 and is managed by BlackRock.

