Algert Global LLC Boosts Position in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI)

Algert Global LLC raised its stake in Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI – Free Report) by 71.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 95,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 39,947 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Owens & Minor were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owens & Minor during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Owens & Minor by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C increased its position in Owens & Minor by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 6,371,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,014,000 after buying an additional 1,493,852 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 6.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 228,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,090,000 after purchasing an additional 14,311 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Owens & Minor by 38.4% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 11,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 3,077 shares during the last quarter. 98.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE:OMI opened at $14.58 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.29. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.36 and a 12 month high of $28.35.
OMI has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Owens & Minor from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Owens & Minor from $23.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 5th. StockNews.com downgraded Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Owens & Minor from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.
Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company worldwide. It operates through Products & Healthcare Services and Patient Direct segments. The Products & Healthcare Services segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.
