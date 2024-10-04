Algert Global LLC Acquires 3,951 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Algert Global LLC raised its holdings in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,951 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Balchem were worth $1,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in Balchem by 568.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 301 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Balchem in the first quarter valued at $69,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Balchem by 18.0% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 473 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 2nd quarter worth about $206,000. 87.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Balchem alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Balchem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Balchem from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

Balchem Stock Down 1.8 %

BCPC opened at $170.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.83. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $171.53 and a 200-day moving average of $160.34. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $186.03. The company has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 0.65.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Balchem had a net margin of 12.52% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The business had revenue of $234.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $241.26 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Balchem Co. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Balchem

In other Balchem news, SVP Gunsteren Job Leonard Van sold 7,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.05, for a total transaction of $1,395,387.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,540 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,627. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Balchem

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.