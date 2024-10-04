Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Shares Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT – Free Report) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 81,440 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,680 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC owned 0.27% of Fulgent Genetics worth $1,598,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 958,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,813,000 after buying an additional 244,981 shares during the last quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Divisadero Street Capital Management LP now owns 505,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after purchasing an additional 160,212 shares during the period. Park West Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fulgent Genetics by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 424,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,280,000 after purchasing an additional 79,649 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 37.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 201,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,948,000 after acquiring an additional 55,020 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 593.5% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 62,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 53,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.06% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Ming Hsieh sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total transaction of $52,805.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 707,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,147,088.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 4,324 shares of company stock valued at $98,717. Insiders own 31.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FLGT opened at $20.55 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $614.94 million, a PE ratio of -3.69 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.60. Fulgent Genetics, Inc. has a one year low of $18.91 and a one year high of $30.68.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.45. The company had revenue of $71.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.07 million. Fulgent Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 56.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.33) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides clinical diagnostic and therapeutic development solutions to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company's clinical diagnostic solutions include molecular diagnostic testing; genetic testing; anatomic pathology laboratory tests and testing services, such as gastrointestinal pathology, dermatopathology, urologic pathology, breast pathology, neuropathology, and hematopathology; oncology tests and testing services; and sequencer services related to hereditary cancer, reproductive health, and other diseases.

