Algert Global LLC Purchases 18,972 Shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI)

Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report) by 348.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,412 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,972 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in ATI were worth $1,354,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATI by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,974,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $89,787,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in ATI by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 3,645,644 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $165,767,000 after buying an additional 594,644 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in ATI by 1,393.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,539,536 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $70,003,000 after purchasing an additional 1,436,436 shares during the last quarter. Appian Way Asset Management LP purchased a new position in ATI in the fourth quarter worth about $4,974,000. Finally, Bornite Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ATI during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,003,000.

Get ATI alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Chairman Robert S. Wetherbee sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.61, for a total transaction of $1,540,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 511,443 shares in the company, valued at $31,510,003.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ATI Stock Performance

NYSE ATI opened at $63.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. ATI Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.03 and a twelve month high of $68.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.52. The firm has a market cap of $7.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.04.

ATI (NYSE:ATI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. ATI had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that ATI Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ATI declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 3rd that permits the company to buyback $700.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the basic materials company to purchase up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Northcoast Research downgraded shares of ATI from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of ATI in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ATI from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, Susquehanna initiated coverage on ATI in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ATI

ATI Company Profile

(Free Report)

ATI Inc produces and sells specialty materials and complex components worldwide. It operates in two segments: High Performance Materials & Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S). The HPMC segment produces various materials, including titanium and titanium-based alloys, nickel- and cobalt-based alloys and superalloys, metallic powder alloys, advanced powder alloys and other specialty materials, in long product forms, such as ingot, billet, bar, rod, wire, shapes and rectangles, and seamless tubes, as well as precision forgings, components, and machined parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATI Inc. (NYSE:ATI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.