19,398 Shares in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Bought by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 19,398 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,000. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Perficient at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Perficient in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 73.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Perficient by 156.7% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 552 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Perficient by 67.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 577 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Place Capital Corp increased its holdings in Perficient by 41.1% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,180 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Saturday, September 28th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.43.

Perficient stock opened at $75.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.92. Perficient, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.51 and a twelve month high of $76.01.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.01). Perficient had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 8.48%. The firm had revenue of $222.82 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.58 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers strategy and transformation solutions in digital strategy, technology strategy, business velocity and growth, and organizational change management; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolios.

