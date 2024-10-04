Algert Global LLC Raises Stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Algert Global LLC increased its stake in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND – Free Report) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,883 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,295 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned 0.12% of Lemonade worth $1,368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LMND. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in Lemonade by 9.7% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 29,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 2,582 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Lemonade by 388.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 165,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after purchasing an additional 131,784 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $737,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Lemonade by 436.2% during the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,000 after purchasing an additional 37,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Lemonade during the second quarter worth $14,181,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Lemonade alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lemonade news, CFO Timothy E. Bixby sold 2,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.24, for a total transaction of $37,392.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 271,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,953,108.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

Lemonade Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of LMND stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.27 and a beta of 1.77. Lemonade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.27 and a fifty-two week high of $24.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.39.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.07. Lemonade had a negative net margin of 44.24% and a negative return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $122.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.97) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Lemonade Profile

(Free Report)

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products through various channels in the United States, Europe, and the United Kingdom. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lemonade Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lemonade and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.